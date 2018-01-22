This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Smart Meter at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue US$ Mn from 2014 to 2021 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Smart Meter Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Smart Meter during the forecast period. Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Smart Meter Market. The report predicts the market size of Smart Meter is expected to reach XX billion by 2021.

Smart meter are digital electronic devices evolved from traditional analog meters, it is used to measure electricity consumption for residential, commercial and industrial purpose. They record the data through two way communications from utility and the consumer. These smart meters enables the consumers to reduce their meter reading costs thereby reducing electricity bills by improving energy savings. Smart meter provide better real time demand-supply equilibrium which improves electricity supply by managing need for more demand.

Segments Covered:

Global smart meter market can be segmented on the basis of its different types as smart electric meter, smart water meter and smart gas meter. Furthermore, on the basis of different uses global smart meter market can be segmented as commercial & industrial and residential.

Principal driver in the global smart meter market are government regulations. Regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe will experience tremendous growth due to these mandates. For example, the UK government has set target to replace 53 million electricity and gas meters by 2021, this initiative will boost up the market over the forecast period. Smart meter also helps to balance demand supply and increases distribution efficiency and helps towards conserving energy due to which global smart meter market is pacing up.

Companies Profiled:

Elster Group SE

Landis+GYR

Itron Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SA

Sensus

Holley Metering Limited

Honeywell international Inc.

Badger Meter Inc.

Circutor SA

Icsa (India) Limited

Neptune Technology Group Inc. and others.

