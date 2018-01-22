Smooth and level concrete surfaces play an important role in installing resilient flooring in the building & construction industry. Efforts are being made in new construction projects to reduce the cost of construction. Currently, availability of cement finishers or labor is declining. Therefore, a product that can resolve the issue related to floor leveling and repair is needed. Self-leveling concrete provides a cost-effective solution to this issue. Many think self-leveling means cement will automatically level itself when it is poured in the center of room. However, this is not the case. Self-leveling means that mixture of powder and water has low viscosity so that material is allowed to set itself before setting.

After that, with the help of gauge rake, it is moved to the desired place and finishing is done with the help of smoother. Self-leveling concrete is different from traditional concrete materials. It contains polymer modified cement. Self-leveling concrete also requires less amount of water for placement. It is used to create smooth and flat surface. Rise in construction activities in developing nations is the major factor expected to drive the demand for self-leveling concrete during the forecast period. However, high cost of self-leveling concrete compared to traditional concrete and less awareness in underdeveloped countries in Asia and Africa may hamper the self-leveling concrete market.

Based on types, the self-leveling concrete market can be segmented into toppings or overlayment and underlayment. Underlayment is projected to exhibit significant growth rate during the forecast period. Underlayment self-leveling concrete is poured on existing subfloor surface before installation of tiles, floor coverings, etc. Rapid growth in industrialization and commercialization, and increase in residential applications are attributed to drive the demand for underlayment self-leveling concrete during the forecast period. Self-leveling overlayment concrete is used for decorative purpose. Decoration can be done by mixing self-leveling overlayment concrete with integral color.

Based on application, the self-leveling concrete market can be segmented into commercial and residential. The commercial segment accounted for major share of the market in 2016. It is projected to be a key application segment during the forecast period. It is also anticipated to exhibit significant growth rate compared to that of the residential segment in the near future. Rise in the number of commercial complexes, retail stores, educational buildings, new restaurants, renovation of existing restaurants, shops in developing as well as developed regions is the prominent factor boosting the demand for self-leveling concrete.

Based on region, self-leveling concrete market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the self-leveling concrete market in 2016. It is likely to remain the dominant region during the forecast period.

