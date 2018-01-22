New Delhi – 22-01-2018- See all your Multi-Channel Orders in a Single Seller Panel – Providing an automated order fulfillment system at your finger tips with mobile friendly look. SIPL’s Multichannel order management software allows you to manage and capture all your orders from multiple marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, Jabong, Myntra and more thus eliminates manual errors and bottlenecks, creating a smooth flow of on-line sales across your destined online marketplaces. No matter how many you are selling this single window access of software lets you focus on your business. Means freedom from all the hassles and tedious work you no longer have to think about how to fulfill orders faster.

Few of the highlight of the solution;

1. Multi-Channel Order Management: Accept orders where your customers want to place them. Let your customers place orders on your website, in-store, on Amazon or on automatically aggregates orders from all your sale channels for your team.

2. Inventory and Warehouse Management: Sell the same inventory on any channel. Know where your inventory is and have it automatically sent to your order channels. When an order is received updates other channels with the new inventory levels.

3. Cross Channel Fulfillment: Buy online – pickup in-store or

Buy in store – get it delivered. Stay lean. Accept orders in-store for inventory in another location. Have a showroom? let them reserve items to pick in-store.

4. Shipping Carrier Connections: Generate shipping labels automatically with your favorite courier. Get an automatically generated label when you are ready to ship. Shipping international? the paperwork is printed too.

About Multi-channel Ecommerce Solution

Search through Orders

Option to search an order by any detail – by name, marketplace order id, phone number, pin code or any other detail that might help you reach the order. Help you quick answer to any call from customer.

Download Order Data into Excel

We have all needed reports, but you still might want all your order data in Excel to do your analysis. A standard sales report can help you get orders for any period. And this includes all the information including customer name, address, email etc.

Shipping

Show different delivery partner rates and allow you to choose BEST shipping rate as per order’s pin code and the minimum price offered.

Tax Invoices Printing

Allows you to generate proper tax invoices. You can assign your own invoice number or automatically generate the same from. Define a tax rule and the tax calculation on the invoice will also be perfect.

Auto Assign AWB Numbers to Orders

Using your own courier providers? Definitely no issue. You can upload unused AWB numbers from various courier companies in software and setup priorities for assigning them. Software will then pick up AWB numbers based on the highest priority courier company.

Mark Order as ‘Ready to Ship’

One final step, you need to tick them as ‘Ready to Ship’ on marketplaces. Standing true to the promise of single seller panel, you can do this right from our software/solutions.

As an alternative, I can suggest the best multi channel ecommerce platform for a start-up. Their solution is packed with powerful features, and they offer full marketplace sync for selling on Amazon, eBay, etc. This ecommerce platform didn’t reach its peak in popularity yet, but has enough good feedbacks all over the internet. The analysis of those feedbacks mostly tells us that it does not matter. They have a very reasonable price.

