Partnership Bank is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. The new website, https://www.mypartnershipbank.com/ , offers user-friendly online banking features to make the user experience easier along with more information on bank products and services.

Being able to handle all of your banking needs in one place is fantastic, and that was the goal for Partnership Bank and it’s one-click online banking access.

Partnership Bank provides and specializes in business equipment leasing, agricultural loans, hunting land loans, free checking accounts, and residential mortgages.

Loans are perfect for getting what you want and need when it’s the right time. Partnership Bank has added new lending programs to their website that include:

Agriculture and Farm Loans

Hunting Land Loans

Personal Loans

Home Mortgages

Lot Loans

New Construction Loans

New loan programs aren’t the only new features to arrive. Clients can enjoy new options for free checking accounts including personal, business and nonprofit and receive a free gift when opening a new checking account. Partnership Bank also offers free mobile banking with great features such as mobile deposits.

Free online banking with online bill pay, free eStatements, and no annual fee debit cards for multiple users. All online banking features are secure, so clients can bank confidently online without worry.

Looking for a low rate, rewards credit card? Apply online quick and secure from the bank’s website. Credit cards use EMV smart chip technology for added security and are mobile friendly for people who like to carry their card on their smart device and not in their wallet.

Partnership Bank has four locations in Wisconsin: Cedarburg, Watertown, Tomah, and Mequon. As a community bank, Partnership is dedicated to helping individuals bank with ease and affordability.

To view the new website, visit https://www.mypartnershipbank.com/ . For more information, you may contact Partnership Bank Cedarburg at (262) 377-3800.

CONTACT:

Company: Partnership Bank

Phone: (262) 377-3800

Address: W61 N529 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, WI 53012

Website: https://www.mypartnershipbank.com/