Pandemic diseases are well defined as infectitious diseases which affects a large population across continents or even worldwide. The most prominent pandemic diseases occurred and currently still prevalent affecting a class of population includes avian influenza, cholera, influenza, leptospirosis, SARS and coronavirus infection, tularemia and viral hepatitis. In addition HIV is also considered as one of the pandemic disease as per WHO (World Health Organization) classification. The influenza virus infection is the most commonly occurring pandemic disease globally. A pandemic occurs when an influenza virus affects mass population, which has never occurred to humans before and there is no developed immunity to fight against this infection. The pandemic infections are responsible for high mortality, morbidity and social disruptions. These infections include strain of influenza A (H1N1), swine flu, chicken pox, cholera, meningitis, viral hepatitis and plague have emerged and caused high mortality.

Some of the major market players for control and treatment of pandemic diseases include diagnostics and biotech firms such Roche, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad, Biomerieux are few amongst the significant players of this industry.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1726

Timely detection of these diseases may help in reducing the morbidity and mortality rates. Various technological advances such as blood analyzers and reagents have proven to be effective to control the outburst of epidemic disease. Rapid diagnostic test modalities such as microbiological laboratories and in-vitro diagnostics testing are capturing the market even in emerging countries. RDT tests involve DNA probes, amplification or nucleic acid sequencing. Multidrug resistant strains of HIV and other pandemic diseases have compelled the manufacturers to develop new technologies and pharmaceutical products. Introduction of DNA vaccine has also created inroads for development of new methods of vaccine manufacturing for treatment of pandemic conditions such as Swine flu and others. Companies such as Roche have assisted in timely curbing of spread of swine flu globally through introduction of their new product named Tami flu.

Pre-Book Full Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1726<ype=S