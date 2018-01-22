New Delhi, India, January 15, 2018 – Year 2017 has just ended and with the beginning of 2018 everyone is ready to set new goals and targets. When individuals look back in previous year, they all have achieved a lot of things. As a company also, PackagingConnections has grown and have achieved many milestones.

1. Designed & launched disposable tea flask to meet the hygienic tea drinking needs of Indians, also got the prestigious Indiastar 2017 for this one.

2. Successfully implemented GST which is India’s tax reforms into future and the company is fully supporting this national initiative.

3. Initiated the development of 4 piece Ophthalmic containers with their German partner Rochling to meet the US FDA requirements of ring not falling while dispensing.

4. Offering low migration labels for plastic PFS, inhaler respules from their German partner Schreiner mediPharm

5. Signed a content marketing contract with India’s biggest and most innovative flexible packaging company Uflex

6. Globally extended the distribution of the big book of packaging, an initiative to promote cost effective packaging education across the globe www.bigbookofpackaging.com.

7. Released Interpack Innovations 2017 book to benefit packaging users globally with filtered innovations that they can use.

8. Signed partnership with Linhardt Germany to bring aluminium collapsible tubes, aluminium aerosol containers and laminated tubes to India www.linhardt.com.

9. Signed up with Yukon in US for innovative transfer devices for regulated markets www.yukon.com.

10. Signed up with ZielCon to bring innovative metered dosing system for granules/powders like coffee, malt drinks, sugar etc.

11. Started KPO to support quality packaging testing in India through outsourcing model

12. Started offering digitally printed labels in small quantity for small/home start-ups for various food products.

13. The company decided to close down PackagingYoga.com and to move to www.PackagingBrains.com with a sharper focus on packaging jobs.

