Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder, which is characterized by brain’s inability to control the sleep-wake cycle of an individual. This disorder is not caused due to any mental illness, but is mainly caused due to genetic abnormalities occurring from environmental factors or biologic factors.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/narcolepsy-market.html

Narcoleptic individuals exhibita typical characteristic symptom, i.e. excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), where individuals experience disturbed night sleep and abnormal daytime sleep pattern. Narcolepsy disorder is often confused with insomnia. Other major symptoms of this disorder include, cataplexy, sleep paralysis, hypnagogic hallucinations, automatic behavior and night weakness.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing prevalence of various sleep disorders including narcolepsy, rising awareness about the disorder and increasing demand for advanced therapeutics and diagnostics.Narcoleptic disorder is equally prevalent to Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis and is more prevalent than cystic fibrosis. There are more than 3 million people suffering from this disorder worldwide.

Rising awareness about the disorder, and the resultant increase in demand for new and innovative drugs and other treatment optionswill lead to the growth of this market in future.

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2362

Geographically, North America dominates the global narcolepsy market followed by Europe. Major factors responsible for their dominance are high prevalence rate of narcolepsy in these regions. U.S. alone accounts for more than 200,000 narcoleptic individuals and is also characterized by high awareness levels among the general population. Asia-Pacific region exhibited fastest growth in this market due to increasing awareness levels about the disease and its treatment options and increasing spending power of the population.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BIOPROJET, Cephalon, Inc., Evotec AG, Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Hypnion, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pre-Book Full Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2362<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com