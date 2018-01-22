Minimally invasive anti-ageing treatments that do not require any penetration into the skin. Non-invasive procedures cover a number of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, such as chiropractic manipulation, physical therapy, and heat therapy. Minimally invasive treatments refer to a range of procedures that involve tiny injections and exclude any surgical invasion into the human body. The most common treatments are injections with botulinum toxin (Botox), dermal fillers, lipofilling, and microdermabrasion (non-chemical). Lasers, chemical peels and facials, and cosmeceuticals (a combination of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals) are also considered as minimally invasive treatments. Botax remains mainstay for minimally invasive or non-invasive anti-ageing treatment or procedure in various geographies.

Global minimally invasive anti-ageing treatment market is expected to grow at significant rate owing to lesser cost of treatment than high tech devices, effective and affordable alternative to plastic surgery procedures. The factors currently contributing to the revenue growth of the minimally invasive anti-ageing treatment market is requirement of little to no downtime for these procedures and minimally invasive treatments require very small incisions or injections sites, resulting in less pain and very few post-procedure complications. Furthermore, emerging middle class and rapidly aging world population are expected to drive the market for minimally invasive anti-ageing treatment over the forecast period.

Global minimally invasive anti-ageing treatment market may hinder owing to non-permanent nature of these treatments which requires re-treatment in given specific period of time which is expected to affect the market negatively over the forecast period. The minimally invasive anti-ageing treatment market may restrained by side effects associated with treatment such as mild swelling and bleeding, and occasional skin imperfections which are expected to hinder market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Global minimally invasive anti-ageing treatment market has been segmented on the basis of treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Global minimally invasive anti-ageing treatment market is witnessing significant changes due to rising uptake of combination treatments across the globe. Rising number of dermatology clinics in Asia Pacific and Latin America region and increasing access to products and services owing to OTC formulations in the market expected create significant market changes over the forecast period.

Geographically, minimally invasive anti-ageing treatment market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Western Europe will remain key markets for Minimally Invasive Anti-Ageing Treatment products due to increased awareness among key stakeholders, rising preference for aesthetics, and increasing affordability and innovation all these factors together helps to maintain larger market revenue share in the global minimally invasive anti-ageing treatment market by these regions. Asia Pacific is anticipated to present better growth opportunity owing to availability of large addressable population and favourable demographic dividend in the region.

Some of the players in the global Minimally Invasive Anti-Ageing Treatment Market are Galderma S.A., Allergan Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA,, Cutera, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd. to name a few.

