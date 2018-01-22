This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Functional Food Ingredients at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Functional Food Ingredients Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Functional Food Ingredients during the forecast period.

Infinium Global Research has recently has added a new report on Global Functional Food Ingredients Market. The functional food ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, application, health benefits and region.The segmentation on the basis of type covers vitamins , proteins and amino acids , minerals , prebiotics and dietary fiber, carotenoids , omega 3 and 6 fatty acids , essential oils soy protein others .On the basis of application the market is segmented as nutrition bone health heart health weight management gut health cancer immunity and others .

Segments covered:

Furthermore, on the basis of health benefits the functional food ingredients market is segmented as nutrition, bone health, heart health, weight management, gut health, cancer, immunity and others. Global functional food ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 5.5% and 6.0% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. The growing number of people shifting from traditional convenience foods to nutritive convenience foods and several other functional foods is providing a strong foundation for players in this market. The global functional food ingredients market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such as increasing cases of chronic diseases, growing health awareness among consumers and rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products. However, the growth in global functional food ingredients market is likely to be hampered by factors such as food safety concerns & regulations vulnerability to seasonal changes. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of functional food ingredients vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario in the region.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/220

Companies Profiles:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods PLC

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Kerry Group PLC

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

BASF SE,Ingredion Incorporated

Arla Foods.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/220

Key topics covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview And Competitiveness

4 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Infograph

5 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market by Type

6 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market by Health Benefits

7 Global Functional Food Ingredients Market, By Geography

8 Company Profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_functional_food_ingredients_market