This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Lipase at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Lipase Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Lipase during the forecast period.

The Global Lipase Market is expected to surpass USD 650 million by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% to 7.0% over the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. Lipase is a pancreatic enzyme, which breaks down fats into glycerol and fatty acids. It plays a role in regulation of cholesterol levels and controlling the appetite of humans and animals. Moreover, Lipases can be a catalyst for esterification, interestification as well as transesterification reactions in mediums, which are nonaqeuous. Hence, it has wider applications in various industries.

Animal feed industry adopted lipase as a healthy alternative to chemical ingredients to augment growth of livestocks, poultry and aquatic animals naturally at lesser cost. The growth in the market is fuelled by the rising consumption of dairy, meat and other food products. Moreover, the increasing awareness among people about the need for healthy and non-chemical ingredients is driving several industries to use enzymes such as lipase. However, the lack of clarity in the laws and regulations regarding lipase patents across the world is a primary restraining factor hampering the growth prospects of the market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the Global Lipase Market by source, application, and region. On the basis of source, the segmentation includes animals, microorganisms, and plants. The segmentation based on application includes animal feed, bakery, cosmetics, confectionary, diary, detergent, leather, paper, pharmaceutical, textile, and others.

