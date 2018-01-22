Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, exclusively in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on type, application, regions, and manufacturers.

About this Report:

The report Interventional Radiology Equipments Market by Manufacturers highlights the essential market dynamics of Interventional Radiology Equipments sector. The efficiency of this segment has been studied deeply along with the noteworthy challenges and forthcoming growth opportunities and prospective. The report focuses in decision making abilities and supports to make effective counter strategies in order to achieve competitive advantage. Current market scenario of the segment and forecasts of the market situation have also been bounded in this market report.

The Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Market can be segmented by Type as follows:

MRI System

Ultrasound Imaging System

CT Scanner

Angiography System

Fluoroscopy System

Biopsy System

The Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Market can be segmented by Application as follows:

Oncology

Cardiology

Urology & Nephrology

Gastroenterology

Other Applications

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Interventional Radiology Equipments:

GE Healthcare

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Medical Systems

Hitachi Medical

Carestream Health

Esaote S.P.A.

Hologic Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Samsung Medison

Table of Contents –

Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Market Research Report 2018

1 Interventional Radiology Equipments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Interventional Radiology Equipments

1.2 Interventional Radiology Equipments Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 MRI System

1.2.4 Ultrasound Imaging System

1.2.5 CT Scanner

1.2.6 Angiography System

1.2.7 Fluoroscopy System

1.2.8 Biopsy System

1.3 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Interventional Radiology Equipments Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Urology & Nephrology

1.3.5 Gastroenterology

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Interventional Radiology Equipments (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Interventional Radiology Equipments Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Interventional Radiology Equipments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Interventional Radiology Equipments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Interventional Radiology Equipments Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Interventional Radiology Equipments Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

