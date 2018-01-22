Do you know the Chimera? In Path of Exile, Guardian of the Chimerais the map boss for the Pit of the Chimera Map. He is one of the four Guardians of the Void. Saving the best for last, The Chimera is without a doubt the hardest fight out of all four of The Guardians.

It is also a much different fight from the other three, with one of the only similarities being that Chimerais is immune to the likes of Knockback, Poison, Bleeding, Freeze, and Chill. What makes this battle so different, and in turn, much more difficult, is that it consists of four boss phases and three add phases. The add phases, in particular, are a tough challenge, with there being an added boss to greet you that poses a threat on the level with The Chimera.

One thing that you will most certainly want to avoid is the red circle that The Chimera forms for his Combo Attack. Apart from that, the rest of his attacks shouldn’t deal you too much damage, though the Charge and Hidden Attacks could cause you some issues, so be sure to save some flasks just in case.

For every quarter of health that is lost by The Chimera, an add phase will begin. This sees you moving from each cage taking out waves of adds, after which you’ll spawn the add boss via the cage in the bottom-right. The add bosses consist of Aspect of the Goat, Aspect of the Snake and Aspect of the Helion, which deals successive damage, Chaos Damage, Poison Damage and Fire Damage respectively. They may only add bosses, but you should treat them with the same respect as the fight with The Chimera nevertheless.

After each add phase, The Chimera will reappear, and you’ll need to quickly get your wits about you and head through the smoke that summons to find him as quickly as you can, as you’ll be subjected to significant damage otherwise. Repeat the process of the add phases until you get The Chimera down to his last quarter of health, where you’ll be able to finish him off once and for all.

These fights can be difficult but the best thing to do is enjoy them as much as possible, and they will hopefully serve you well as you prepare to face the Shaper.