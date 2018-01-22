Market Scenario:

The home theatre market can be segmented on the basis of component and channel. By component segment it includes sound & display systems, media players, storage devices and others. In home theatre systems, it consists of varied range of speakers that includes front speakers, center speakers, surround speakers, rear speakers and subwoofers. Center speakers provide users with dynamic sound effects, it reproduces the dialogues and projects much of the music. Surround speaker’s helps in reproducing the ambience and sound effects. Surround speakers with full bandwidth bass projects excellent sound and clarity of words.

North America region accounts for highest share in home theatre market owing to rising demand from consumers towards high quality audio and sound systems. Asia-Pacific region is growing with the fastest CAGR in home theatre market owing to emergence of growing economies from the region and increase in purchasing power of people. Many small and medium size players from the region are contributing towards the growth of market.

Home Theatre Market is can be defined as theater that is reproduced at home. It also consists of the audio and video systems that are produced to give the same effect as the one in theatre. It facilitates users with the option of internet streaming that enable them to access TV shows and web series.

The home theatre market is expected to grow at approximately USD 31 Billion by 2023, at 19% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Bose Corporation (U.S.)

• LG Electronics (South Korea)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• Akai Electronics (Japan)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V., (Netherlands)

• Bowers & Wilkins (U.K.)

• Atlantic Technology (U.S.)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Segments:

Home Theatre market is segmented on the basis of type, component and channel.

Home Theatre Market by Component:

• Sound & Display Systems

• Media Players

• Storage Devices

• Others

Home Theatre Market by Audio Type:

• Home Theatre In A Box System

• Sound Bar

• Component System

• Component Separate

