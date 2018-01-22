This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Global Home Energy Management System at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue US$ Mn from 2014 to 2021 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Home Energy Management System Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Global Home Energy Management System during the forecast period. Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Home Energy Management System Market. The report predicts the market size of Home Energy Management System is expected to reach XX billion by 2021.

Global home energy management system market gained boost when Google acquired Nest Labs in January 2014 to make its mark in smart home. Additionally, Honeywell announced its Lyric smart thermostat with geo-fencing that automatically auto-adjusts thermostat settings.

Home energy management system (HEMS) is product or service which controls, monitors or analyzes energy used at home. Some of the home energy management system includes personal energy management, home automation services, utility demand response program, auditing, visualization & data analysis and other security services. Whilst home energy management system enables energy optimization and power efficiency, it also connects every part of the smart home and controls it from a central point. These systems basically provide interface between energy consuming objects in the house and smart grid. With growing awareness about new products/services that better manage and help to control home energy consumption, the global HEMS market is gaining momentum. On the basis of technology used the global home energy management market can be segmented into Wi-Fi, Home Plug, Wireless M-Bus, Z-Wave, Zigbee and others (Ethernet, Wavenis, Insteon and Enocean). HEMS market is also categorized on the basis of components as enabling technologies, control devices and user interface.

Companies Profiled:

AlertMe

AT&T

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric

Vivint Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

C3 Energy

Sharp Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Intel Corporation and others

Key topics covered:

Preface

Executive summary

Global Home Energy Management System Market Overview

Global Home Energy Management System Market Analysis, by technology type (USD million) 2014 – 2021

Global Home Energy Management System Market Analysis, by component type (USD million) 2014 – 2021

Global Home Energy Management System Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2014 – 2021

Company profiles

