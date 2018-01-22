New Delhi: The royal and premium lifestyle brand HELLO! joined hands with the luxury automobile brand Audi, to host a night of absolute style and class in Delhi that witnessed the launch of Audi’s highly-awaited second-generation Q5.

The evening unlike any other left the car fanatics awe-struck as the Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor and Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India drove the gorgeous automobile on to the stage. The ever charming actor left the car and fashion fanatics spellbound as he looked suave and dapper, matching the style statement of the newly launched Q5. It was an ideal evening for the car aficionados, as they witnessed the unveiling of the most anticipated car, Audi Q5.

The host of the evening was none other than the beautiful Gauhar Khan, who kept the momentum going whilst keeping the audience entertained with her quick wit. The evening commenced with a conversation between Ruchika Mehta, Editor, HELLO Magazine and Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

Speaking about HELLO’s association with Audi Ruchika Mehta, Editor, HELLO! Magazine said, “HELLO! celebrates the New Year by introducing the MEN AND WOMEN TO WATCH OUT FOR IN 2018. These eprosnalies are from different fields panning across Arts & Culture, the Corporate world, Royalty, Fashion and Entrepreneurship. It is a great honour for us to partner with Audi as they launch their new version of the Q5”.

“The year 2018 will be the year of progression and the launch of the new Audi Q5 is the perfect example of this. The first Audi Q5 was for many years the world’s best-selling model in its class and with the new Q5 we are setting the bar a notch higher. With a lighter body, a whole new design language and a host of new infotainment and innovative features, the new Audi Q5 is the best vehicle available for our customers who want to enjoy driving whether it is on or off the road,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

“Since its market introduction in 2009 in India, the Audi Q5 has won many hearts and has continued to be the favorite amongst our customers. The new Audi Q5 with its agile and efficient performance will definitely give an exhilarating driving experience to our customers,” added Mr. Ansari.

The crème de la crème from the art, design, fashion, sports and films graced the launch and were also felicitated for their stupendous contribution to their respective fields of interest. Some of the personalities felicitated at the event included Anurag Thakur (Hon’ble Member of Parliament), Padmanabh Singh (Maharaja of Jaipur), Shivani & Sahil Mallik (Business Leaders, Da Milano), Keshav Suri (Business Leader, The Lalit Group of hotels), Gaurav Gupta (Fashion Designer), the newly crowned Miss World Manushi Chillar, Fashion Entrepreneur Kalyani Chawla and Jewellery Designer Riddhima Sahni.