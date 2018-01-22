Latest industry research report on: Global Welding Controllers Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Welding controllers are required to adjust the time and welding current necessary to ensure a good weld. These controllers are protected against high transient voltage and spikes. The global welding controllers market mainly includes two types of resistance welding controllers, namely spot welding controllers and seam welding controllers. The use of such controllers as considered in this report is mainly noted in the automotive and auto component manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor, aerospace and defense, and heavy machinery industries.

Technavios analysts forecast the global welding controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global welding controllers market for 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Welding Controllers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

ARO Welding Technologies

Bosch

Dengensha Manufacturing

TECNA

Other prominent vendors

Colfax

Japan Unix

TECHNAX

CLOOS Robotic Welding

Jetline Engineering

Hypertherm

Market driver

Welding controllers help in meeting quality standards

Market challenge

Emergence of laser welding technology

Market trend

Addressing the issue of skill gaps

