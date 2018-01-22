Latest industry research report on: Global Vascular Grafts Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Vascular graft or vascular bypass is a surgical procedure for redirecting blood flow between organs by reconnecting the blood vessels. The procedure is performed to treat a diseased artery to facilitate normal blood flow. It is performed to treat ischemia (also known as abnormal blood flow) for providing the vascular access for hemodialysis patient. Often an autograft is also preferred to provide the vascular access. Grafts are made of teflon, dacron, and allograft.
Technavios analysts forecast the global vascular grafts market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vascular grafts market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Vascular Grafts Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
B. Braun Melsungen
C.R. Bard
Cook Medical
Medtronic
Terumo
Other prominent vendors
Abbott vascular
Artegraft
Bentley
Bolton Medical
Cordis
CryoLife
ENDOLOGIX
Heart Medical Europe BV
Japan Lifeline
JOTEC
LeMaitre Vascular
Lombard Medical Technologies
MAQUET Holding
MicroPort Scientific
Novatech
Shanghai Suokang Medical Implants
Vascular Grafts Solutions
W. L. Gore & Associates
Market driver
Ubiquity of CVDs and other vascular disorder
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Risks and complications associated with vascular grafting
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Technological improvements
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
