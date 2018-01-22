Variable Data Printing Labels Market 2018

Summary:

Global Variable Data Printing Labels Market Information Report by Type (Release Liner, and Linerless Labels), by Composition (Facestock, and Topcoat), by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Consumer Goods, and others) and Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario:

Variable data printing is a form of digital printing where elements such as text, graphics and images are changed from one printed piece to another by using information from an external database. Variable data printing labels allows personalizing the printing requirements according to a specific set of data. The growth of the market is expected to be driven by the ability of variable data printing labels to generate customized product information and serialized number printing at low cost and in less time. The variable data printing label is gaining importance with the rapid increase in the use of printing barcodes in various industry verticals such as pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and food & beverage. With the increase in the concept of barcode scanning for generation of invoices and the increase in demand for huge volume inventory tracking, the variable data printing labels market is growing significantly. The growth of packaging industry is also contributing significantly to the growth of the market.

Global variable data printing labels market is expected to grow at around 14% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players of Variable Data Printing Labels Market are HP Inc. (U.S.), WS Packaging Group, Inc. (U.S.), Canon Inc. (Japan), Cenveo, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Quad/Graphics Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.), Mondi Plc. (South Africa), and others.

Study Objectives of Variable Data Printing Labels Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Variable Data Printing Labels market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the Global Variable Data Printing Labels market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, composition, application and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Variable Data Printing Labels Market

The report for Variable Data Printing Labels Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

