A transmission tower is the main supporting structure of overhead transmission lines. It is known by diverse names across the world. In Europe, transmission towers are better known as electricity pylon, while they are called hydro towers in Canada. Three disciplines of engineering are majorly involved in the design of a transmission tower, namely: Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical. It supports electrical wires that are heavy and are needed to be connected at a certain height above the ground. It is necessary that these towers are able to withstand natural calamities, such as storms.
Technavios analysts forecast the global transmission towers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.99% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global transmission towers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Transmission Towers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited
KEC International
Nanjing Daji Group
Other prominent vendors
Associated Power Structures
Aster
BS Group
Changshu Fengfan Power Equipment
EMC
Ganges Internationale
IVRCL
Jyoti Structures
Jyoti Americas
Karamtara Engineering
Shandong Dingchang Steel Tower
Skipper
TATA Projects
Union Metal
Weifang Chang’an Steel Tower Stock
Zamil Towers & Galvanizing
Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower
Market driver
Need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape
Market challenge
Dependency on electrical equipment imports in emerging countries
Market trend
Transition to smart grid
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
