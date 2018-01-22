A latest research report titled as ”Spearmint Oil Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Review 2017 to 2022” has been recently added to the vast portfolio of Fact.MR online research offerings. This report is a professional and in-depth analysis on the present state and future prospect for the global market. It provides valuable information to the industry insiders, potential entrants or investors. It includes an exhaustive enquiry with the reliability of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents.

Spearmint oil is used in the treatment of internal wounds, respiratory problems, and indigestion. Healthcare and therapeutic industry also witnesses a considerable demand for spearmint oil. The global spearmint oil market is likely to witness a steady growth attributed to substantial demand in the healthcare and therapeutic industry. Expansion of online channels will impact growth of the global market. The global spearmint oil market is expected to register a moderate CAGR growth, and will represent a market value of US$ 454.4 Mn in 2022.

Healthcare Industry to Witness Significant Demand

Application of spearmint oil extends beyond the food industry. Attributed to various health-related benefits, this oil witnesses an upsurge in demand for treating indigestion, common cold, and respiratory problems. Spearmint oil is also used as a disinfectant for protecting and healing internal wounds in intestines, stomach, and food pipeline. Manufacturers operating in the healthcare industry witness significant demand for spearmint oil attributed to the antispasmodic and antiseptic qualities.

Consumption in the Personal Care Industry

Spearmint oil is used in production of mosquito repellant and fumigants attributed to the anti-inflammatory properties. Apart from its use an insecticide, spearmint oil is also used to soothe itching, swelling, inflamed skin and redness. Due to such factors, manufacturers producing personal care products witness a considerable demand for spearmint oil.

Aromatherapy to Boost Growth of the Global Market

Use of spearmint oil is not only limited to healthcare and personal care industries. Attributed to restorative fragrance and revitalizing properties, spearmint oil is increasingly used in aromatherapy. Manufacturers operating in the therapeutic industry witness considerable demand for production of essential oils. Such factors are likely to contribute towards growth of the global spearmint oil market significantly.

Competition Tracking

Companies such as Aromaaz International, DoTERRA International, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Synthite Industries Ltd., The Lebermuth Company Inc, Young Living Essential Oils, Green Fields Oil Factory, IL Health and Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc, and Aksuvital are anticipates to remain active in the expansion of global spearmint oil market.

