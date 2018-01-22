Latest industry research report on: Global Pneumatic Actuator Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Actuators are devices that use a power source to operate a valve. They are used to automate industrial valves in industries such as power generation, oil and gas, mining, chemical and petrochemical, automotive, semiconductor, and food and beverage. While manually operated actuators require manual adjustment, power operated actuators can be operated and adjusted by using electric current, gas, or hydraulic pressure. With the help of power operated actuators, valves can be used in areas where human intervention can be unsafe.

Technavios analysts forecast the global pneumatic actuator market to grow at a CAGR of 4.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pneumatic actuator market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations sales/value and installation services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Pneumatic Actuator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Emerson Electric

Flowserve

Parker Hannifin

Rotork

SMC

Other prominent vendors

ATI

Cameron

Crane

Eaton

Festo

General Electric

Honeywell

Moog Flo-Tork

NUTORK

Market driver

Increased momentum of automation projects in power, chemical, and oil and gas industries

Market challenge

Requirement of air-producing equipment

Market trend

Adoption of IoT-enabled actuators for predictive maintenance

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

