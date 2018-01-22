The recently published report titled Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Piezoelectric Devices Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Piezoelectric Devices Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Piezoelectric Devices Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Piezoelectric Devices Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Research Report 2018

1 Piezoelectric Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Piezoelectric Devices

1.2 Piezoelectric Devices Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Piezoelectric Sensors

1.2.4 Piezoelectric Actutators

1.2.5 Piezoelectric Transducers

1.2.6 Piezoelectric Motors

1.2.7 Piezoelectric Generators

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Piezoelectric Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Piezoelectric Devices Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial and Manufacturing

1.3.3 Defense and Aerospace

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Information and Communication

1.3.7 Consumer Electronics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Piezoelectric Devices (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Piezoelectric Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Piezoelectric Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Piezoelectric Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Piezoelectric Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Piezoelectric Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Piezoelectric Devices Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Piezoelectric Devices Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Piezoelectric Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Piezoelectric Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Piezoelectric Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Piezoelectric Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Piezoelectric Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan Piezoelectric Devices Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Piezoelectric Devices Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Piezoelectric Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 APC International, Ltd. (U.S.)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 APC International, Ltd. (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 CeramTec GmbH (Germany)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 CeramTec GmbH (Germany) Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Piezo Solutions (U.S.)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Piezo Solutions (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Piezosystem jena (Germany)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Piezosystem jena (Germany) Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Piezo Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Piezo Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Piezomechanik DR. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH (Germany)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Piezomechanik DR. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH (Germany) Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Mad City Labs Inc. (U.S.)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Mad City Labs Inc. (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 CTS Corporation (U.S.)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 CTS Corporation (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Aerotech Inc. (U.S.)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Aerotech Inc. (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Exelis (U.S.)

7.12 Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

8 Piezoelectric Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Piezoelectric Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Piezoelectric Devices

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Piezoelectric Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Piezoelectric Devices Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Piezoelectric Devices Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Piezoelectric Devices Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 United States Piezoelectric Devices Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 EU Piezoelectric Devices Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Piezoelectric Devices Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Piezoelectric Devices Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 South Korea Piezoelectric Devices Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 Taiwan Piezoelectric Devices Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Piezoelectric Devices Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Piezoelectric Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

