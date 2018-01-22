Latest industry research report on: Global Palletizing Equipment Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The palletizing process is a part of material handling. The palletizing equipment stacks or places cases of products onto a pallet. Manual palletizing process is expensive and time consuming due to the involvement of labourers to carry out the process of palletizing. Hence the need for automated palletizers is gaining traction in the market. The growth in the various manufacturing sectors will result in the shift from manual to automated systems like palletizers.

Technavios analysts forecast the global palletizing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global palletizing equipment market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Palletizing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Columbia Machine

FANUC

Kawasaki Robotics

KUKA

Other prominent vendors

American-Newlong

ABC Packaging

ARPAC

BEUMER Group

Brenton Engineering

Krones

Maschinenfabrik Mollers

Schneider

Premier Tech Chronos

Hartness International

Market driver

Growing demand in various industries

Market challenge

Reluctance of industries to migrate to latest technologies in developing countries

Market trend

Demand for hybrid palletizers

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

