The palletizing process is a part of material handling. The palletizing equipment stacks or places cases of products onto a pallet. Manual palletizing process is expensive and time consuming due to the involvement of labourers to carry out the process of palletizing. Hence the need for automated palletizers is gaining traction in the market. The growth in the various manufacturing sectors will result in the shift from manual to automated systems like palletizers.
Technavios analysts forecast the global palletizing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global palletizing equipment market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Palletizing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
Columbia Machine
FANUC
Kawasaki Robotics
KUKA
Other prominent vendors
American-Newlong
ABC Packaging
ARPAC
BEUMER Group
Brenton Engineering
Krones
Maschinenfabrik Mollers
Schneider
Premier Tech Chronos
Hartness International
Market driver
Growing demand in various industries
Market challenge
Reluctance of industries to migrate to latest technologies in developing countries
Market trend
Demand for hybrid palletizers
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
