Office and contact center headsets consist of a pair of high-quality earphones connected by a band. The headset is either worn over the head or fitted in the ear canal. They are mainly used for listening to music and attending calls. The global office and contact center headset is expected to continue to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the replacement of obsolete headsets in offices with new technologically advanced headsets that are being introduced in the market.

Technavios analysts forecast the global office and contact center headsets market to grow at a CAGR of 13.00% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global office and contact center headsets market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of professional headsets. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Jabra

Logitech

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Other prominent vendors

Audiofly

Audio-Technica

JBL

Panasonic

Philips

Samsung Electronics

Skullcandy

Sony

Market driver

Increased user productivity

Market challenge

Availability of counterfeit products

Market trend

Increased focus on distribution channels

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

