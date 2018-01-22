Latest industry research report on: Global Mixed Reality Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Mixed reality is a combination of both AR and VR. It is the least known technology from AR and VR. mixed reality (MR) is superior to both AR and VR because it uses many types of technologies, including sensors, advanced optics, and next generation computing. It scans the physical environment of the user and creates a 3D map of the user’s surrounding. This is carried out to identify where and how to place digital content in the space in the form of holograms.

Technavios analysts forecast the global mixed reality market in education sector to grow at a CAGR of 90.09% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mixed reality market in education sector for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the MR hardware (smart glasses, HMDS) and software (MR teaching modules, simulations) vendors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Mixed Reality Market in Education Sector 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Design Intelligence

Microsoft

Pearson

zSpace

Other prominent vendors

Avegant

Acer

Google

HP

Lenovo

magic leap

Osterhout Design Group

Market driver

Increase in the number of mixed reality classrooms

Market challenge

Increase in the number of substitutes

Market trend

Increase in the number of technology partnerships

