The recently published report titled Global Ion Selective Electrode Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Ion Selective Electrode considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Ion Selective Electrode Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Ion Selective Electrode. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Ion Selective Electrode provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Ion Selective Electrode also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Ion Selective Electrode Market Research Report 2018

1 Ion Selective Electrode Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ion Selective Electrode

1.2 Ion Selective Electrode Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Glass Membranes

1.2.4 Crystalline Membranes

1.2.5 Ion-exchange Resin Membranes

1.2.6 Enzyme Electrodes

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Ion Selective Electrode Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ion Selective Electrode Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Water

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Ion Selective Electrode Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Ion Selective Electrode (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Ion Selective Electrode Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Ion Selective Electrode Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Ion Selective Electrode Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ion Selective Electrode Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Ion Selective Electrode Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Ion Selective Electrode Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Ion Selective Electrode Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Ion Selective Electrode Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Ion Selective Electrode Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Ion Selective Electrode Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Ion Selective Electrode Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Ion Selective Electrode Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan Ion Selective Electrode Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Ion Selective Electrode Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Ion Selective Electrode Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Ion Selective Electrode Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Thermo Scientific

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Ion Selective Electrode Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Thermo Scientific Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Metrohm

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Ion Selective Electrode Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Metrohm Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 WTW GmbH

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Ion Selective Electrode Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 WTW GmbH Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Cole-Parmer Ltd

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Ion Selective Electrode Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Cole-Parmer Ltd Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 NT Sensors

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Ion Selective Electrode Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 NT Sensors Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Ion Selective Electrode Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Van London-pHoenix

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Ion Selective Electrode Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Van London-pHoenix Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 HACH

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Ion Selective Electrode Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 HACH Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Weissresearch

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Ion Selective Electrode Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Weissresearch Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Sensortechnik Meinsberg

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Ion Selective Electrode Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Sensortechnik Meinsberg Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Shanghai Leici

8 Ion Selective Electrode Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Ion Selective Electrode Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ion Selective Electrode

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Ion Selective Electrode Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Ion Selective Electrode Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Ion Selective Electrode Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Ion Selective Electrode Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Ion Selective Electrode Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 United States Ion Selective Electrode Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 EU Ion Selective Electrode Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Ion Selective Electrode Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Ion Selective Electrode Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 South Korea Ion Selective Electrode Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 Taiwan Ion Selective Electrode Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Ion Selective Electrode Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Ion Selective Electrode Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

