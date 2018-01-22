The Global Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-To-Machine (M2M) market is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate. Rising demand for cloud apps, wireless networks, and sensors, is affecting the growth of this market. The factors driving the IoT and M2M market rely on the government support, and enhancing connectivity.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-To-Machine (M2M) market is segmented into four major categories, on the basis of technology and platforms into Radio frequency identification (RFID), Sensor nodes, Gateways, Cloud management, Near field communications (NFC), Complex event processing (CEP), Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), Zigbee and information and discovery services (IDS).

On the basis of M2M connections and modules, the market is segmented into network connections, sim-cards and module types. On the basis of IoT components into RFID, network communications, data processing and safety, security and support technology. The market is also segmented by application into Public safety & urban security, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & power, Transportation, Telecom & IT, Consumer & residential, Industrial & commercial Buildings, Manufacturing. The market is further segmented by geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world regions.

The market is driven by factors such as the government driven technology, and ubiquitous connectivity. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the market are privacy and security, governance and standards and deployment of phase out of 2G technology. New ideas & bigger potential for market and deployment of innovative devices will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of this market.

Some of the key players in this market are Alcatel-Lucent S.A., At&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nxp Semiconductors Nv, International Business Machines Corporation, Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Gemalto Nv and others.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

