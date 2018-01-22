Report examines the ‘Internet of Everything’(IoE) market for the period 2014–2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in ICT and embedded systems that have given rise to a futuristic technology: the Internet of Everything, which is significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises.

The Internet of Everything market is an aggregation of networks connected either through wired or wireless networks,with provisions for enablement, management and day-to-day monitoring through automation with end-users, which has been referred to as people in the report. The Internet of Everything ecosystem is integrated with certain analytical and big data features.

The Internet of Everythingmarket report starts with an overview & evolution of the Internet of Everything ecosystem; to sum it up, Internet of Everything is not a disruption, but rather an evolution from Machine to Machine to the Internet of Everything concept. TheInternet of Everythingecosystem is categorically split into four components: Internet of Everything Technologies, Internet of Everything Components, Internet of Everything Marketplace and Internet of Everything Applications.

In the next section, FMI covers the Internet of Everything market performance in terms of Global Internet of Everything units installed and revenue split, since this is detrimental to growth of the Internet of Everything market. This section additionally includes FMI’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the Internet of Everythingmarket. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the Internet of Everythingreport to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Aamong verticals; the primary verticals covered under the scope of the report are Internet of Everything uptake among consumer verticals and Internet of Everything uptake among Business to Business verticals. Furthermore, the Business to Business verticals are split into Manufacturing, Public Sector, Retail, Transportation, Healthcare, Utilities, Communication & Media and Banking and Financial Services.A detailed analysis has been provided for every vertical and sub-vertical in terms of market size.

As highlighted earlier, Internet of Everything is an aggregation of Intelligent Systems (Sensors, Smart Devices & radio-frequency intelligent devices), Intelligent Network Enablement Infrastructure (LAN, WAN, 3G and LTE, IPV6 Deployment, HSPA, Zigbee or Bluetooth) and Service Enablement segments (Consulting Services, Outsourcing Services, Implementation and Integration Services, Maintenance Services, Operations & Management Services). All these sub-segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report highlights Internet of Everything adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2014–2018 and sets the forecast within the context of the Internet of Everything ecosystem, including intelligent systems, connectivity services, platforms and services required to build a complete picture at regional levels. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the Internet of Everything market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan as a separate region, Middle East and North Africa.

All the above sections, by technology, by vertical or by regions, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Internet of Everything market for the period 2014 –2020. We have considered 2014 as the base year and providedata for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the Internet of Everything market size, we have considered revenuegenerated from the sale of IoE devices, network equipment and related services. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by both Value and Volume across the Internet of Everything market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Internet of Everything market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various IoE technologies, verticals uptake and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Internet of Everything market.

As previously highlighted, the Internet of Everything market is split into a number of sub categories. All the Internet of Everything sub-categories in terms of technology, regions and verticals are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the Internet of Everything market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key Internet of Everything segments, sub-segments, regional adoption and verticals revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Internet of Everything market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of Internet of Everything technology and regions, Future Market Insights developed the Internet of Everything Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, Internet of Everything Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a Dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in Internet of Everything product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are Internet of Everything Component Providers, System Integrators, Consulting and Outsourcing Firms, Telecom Service Provider and Consumer Electronics companies. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Internet of Everything value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the Internet of Everything marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Internet of Everything space. Key competitors covered are Cisco, Apple, Samsung, Google, Accenture, Deloitte, CSC, Wipro, IBM, CGI, Vodafone and Telefonica.

In this study, we analyse the global IoE market between 2013 and 2020. We focus on:

Key IoE trends, development and technology adoption across all the verticals

Market size and forecast by IoE, verticals (consumer and B2B verticals) and regions/countries

Relative market attractiveness in verticals,regions and IoE platforms performance index across all verticals

IoE solution providers landscape

Key Regions/Countries Covered

Internet of everything (IoE) market–North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Examples of Key Companies

Competitive landscape of key players, such as IBM Corporation, Cisco Solutions Inc., Apple Inc., Vodafone Group Plc., Accenture Inc., Google Inc., Telefonica S.A., Hewlett-Packard Company and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. In global internet of everything (IoE) market.

