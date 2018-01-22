Latest industry research report on: Global Home Entertainment Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Home entertainment, both as service and devices, is growing at a steady rate. Viewers can access digital video contents through a number of platforms such as YouTube and Netflix. Contents on these platforms are available either for free or on a subscription basis. Home entertainment devices allow users to play movies and TV shows on other electronic devices. Users can enhance, integrate, and manage the media streaming for live or on-demand content.

Technavios analysts forecast the global home entertainment market to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global home entertainment market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Home Entertainment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bose

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Yamaha

Other prominent vendors

Atlantic Technology

Cambridge Audio

Definitive Technology

Denon Electronics

Edifier International

Focal Dimension

Harman International

JBL

JVC Kenwood

Koninklijke Philips

Panasonic

Pioneer

Polk Audio

Qualcomm Technologies

Sennheiser

Sonos

Vizio

Zvox

Market driver

Growing availability of content

Market challenge

High cost of switching to new technology

Market trend

Growing technological advances

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

