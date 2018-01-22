Latest industry research report on: Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Dodecanedioic acid is a dibasic acid, which appears as a white solid substance. It can be manufactured either synthetically or bio-technologically. The synthetic chemicals used for manufacturing dodecanedioic acid are cyclododecane, dodecyl alcohol, 1-3-butadiene, and hydrogen peroxide. The bio-based manufacturing process uses paraffin wax and yeast to prepare dodecanedioic acid. The dodecanedioic acid is segmented based on applications, such as resins, powder coatings, adhesives, lubricants, and others.

Technavios analysts forecast the global dodecanedioic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dodecanedioic acid market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Dodecanedioic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BEYO Chemical

Cathay Industrial Biotech

Evonik Industries

UBE INDUSTRIES

Verdezyne

Other prominent vendors

Merck

Nantong Senos Biotechnology

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Zibo Guantong Chemical

Market driver

Increased demand for nylon-based products

Market challenge

Threat of substitutes

Market trend

Increased demand for paints and coatings from the automobile and construction industries

