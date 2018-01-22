Latest industry research report on: Global Digital Textile Printing Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Digital printing is a process of printing digital data through printing systems. This digital printing is carried on in textiles of fabrics, such as polyester, cotton, nylon, wool, and rayon. Digital textile printing process includes four ink types, namely disperse and sublimation, reactive, acid, and pigment inks. The usage of these inks varies between different types of fabrics. The market includes four types of digital inks such as disperse and sublimation, reactive, acid, pigment inks.

Technavios analysts forecast the global digital textile printing market to grow at a CAGR of 18.29% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital textile printing market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Digital Textile Printing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

DuPont

Huntsman International

JK Group

Kornit Digital

Kiri Industries

Other prominent vendors

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

SPGPrints

Jay Chemical Industries

Marabu

Sensient Imaging Technologies

Sun Chemical Corporation

Hongsam Digital Science & Technology

Market driver

Increasing trade show exhibits

Market challenge

Shift from print media to digital media

Market trend

Increasing significance of UV-cured inks

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

