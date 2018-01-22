A detailed research report based on ceramic tiles titled “Global Market Study on Ceramic Tiles: Flooring Application Segment to Remain Dominant Through 2025” has been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a value of US$ 167,033.1 Mn is estimated to be generated by the global ceramic tiles market by the end of 2025. The report also projects that the global ceramic tiles market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 84,755.4Mn by 2017. The report further says that the market is projected to exhibit 8.9% of CAGR during the assessment period from 2017 to 2025.

The informative report begins with an executive summary that contains key details related to global ceramic tiles market including market numbers. This section also shares market overview, market analysis and certain recommendations for the readers. The next section market introduction provides basic market related information such as market definition and market taxonomy. An important section market viewpoint discusses macroeconomic factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global ceramic tiles market. According to the report, emphasis on reduction of CO 2 emission during installation, urbanization, higher per capita income, growing economy and increasing demand for repair & maintenance are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. The study also observes that the growing demand for better aesthetics is one of the future opportunities available in the market.

The thorough report divides the global ceramic tiles market into various segments and sub-segments that are application (walls, flooring and others), formulation (dry-pressed, extruded and casting), end use (residential and non-residential), sales type (new Installation and replacement) and region. According to the report, the walls sub-segment is expected to hold highest market share of 40.5% in the global market by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.2% during the assessment period.

For its readers, the report examines the competition landscape in the global market and profiles some of the key players operating in the global ceramic tiles market. The companies are profiled in terms of company overview, company financials, recent developments and strategy. Some of these major companies profiled are CERAMICHE ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A, Florim Ceramiche S.P.A, Cersanit SA, Grupo Fragnani, Grupo Lamosa, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, GranitiFiandre S.p.A., LIXIL Group Corporation, Johnson Tiles, Crossville Inc., Mohawk Industries, PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E, Pamesa Ceramica Sl, Saudi Ceramic Company, RAK CERAMICS, Portobello Ceramics and Kajaria Ceramics Limited.

