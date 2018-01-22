By end of 2015, there will be around 2 billion mobile devices in the world. The increasing preference of employees towards their own smartphones and other computing devices will fuel the growth of the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Enterprise Mobility Market. In the recent years, organizations have become more receptive towards the BYOD trend. The bring your own device trend in an organization allows employees to work on solutions using their devices when they are away from the workplace. This increases employee productivity. The research report on BYOD enterprise mobility market sheds light on this trend and provides valuable recommendations to clients on how to tap this opportunity.

The research covers all the crucial aspects of the global BYOD enterprise mobility market. A correlation, regression, and time-series analysis has been conducted to evaluate the global BYOD enterprise mobility market’s key industry dynamics. A mix of primary and secondary research has been implemented to create market estimates and forecasts. All the market estimates and forecasts have been verified via exhaustive primary research with key industry participants. The report on global BYOD enterprise mobility market evaluates future growth potential, key restraints, key drivers, opportunities, and best practices in the market.

Overview of the global BYOD enterprise mobility market

Currently, the global BYOD enterprise mobility market is growing rapidly, which is evident from the acquisition of Bitzer Mobile by Oracle and Fiber Link Communications by Nukona Inc. and IBM. The global BYOD enterprise mobility market will continue to grow due to factors such as reduced cost of hardware for enterprise and high penetration of smartphones. The high usage of BYOD is growing rapidly across enterprises, verticals, and regions.

According to devices, the global BYOD enterprise mobility market is segmented broadly into PCs, tablets, and smartphones. Employees prefer bringing their own device to workplace, since it allows them to combine their work and personal life. Additionally, BYOD enterprise mobility can help to decrease costs in financial organizations and drive employee satisfaction significantly. However, establishing a secure system is critical to the success of BYOD in every vertical.

The global market of BYOD enterprise mobility finds its applications in several sectors. These include manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, BFSI, public sector and logistics and transportation. The global BYOD enterprise mobility market will benefit from the growth of its end-user industries. Mid-to-large sized businesses hold the largest market share in the global BYOD enterprise mobility market. BFSI and healthcare are the most active end-user industries in the global BYOD enterprise mobility market. Especially, in the booming healthcare space the rising implementation of bring your own device will fuel the growth of the BYOD enterprise mobility market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Vendors in the global BYOD enterprise mobility market have started to focus more on SMBs (small and medium businesses) realizing the potential for higher growth in this market segment. Some of the top companies in the global BYOD enterprise mobility market are Alcatel Lucent, Meru Networks, Avaya Inc., Good Technology Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Ipass Inc., Aruba Networks, Dell Corporation, Samsung, and IBM Corporation.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

