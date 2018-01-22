The humungous amount of data generated across various sectors is termed as big data. The exponential growth in the quantum of big data is leading to the development of advanced technology and tools that can manage and analyze this data. Hadoop technology is used by Yahoo, Facebook, LinkedIn and eBay among others to manage and analyze the big data. This study will provide complete insights of the Big Data market and explain about the current trends and factors responsible for driving market growth. The analysis will prove helpful for emerging players to know about the growth strategies implemented by existing players and help existing players in strategic planning.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/295

The report includes segmentation of the big data market by components, by applications and by geography. The different components included are software and services, hardware and storage. Software and services segment dominates the components market whereas storage segment will be the fastest growing segment for the next 5 years owing to the perpetual growth in the data generated. We have covered eight applications namely financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunication, government, retail and media & entertainment and others in the application segment. Financial Services, healthcare and the government sector are the top three contributors of the big data market and together held more than 55% of the big data market in 2012. Media and Entertainment and the healthcare sectors will grow at high CAGR of nearly 42% from 2012 to 2018. The growth in data in the form of video, images, and games is driving the media and entertainment segment.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/big-data-market

The multiple and varied stakeholders including the medical and pharmaceutical product industries, providers and patients, all generate pools of data. A major portion of the clinical data is not yet digitized and so big data tools are helping these stakeholders to use the pool of data effectively. The cross-sectional analysis based on geographic segments has also been covered in this report and the major four geographies covered are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. North America is the largest market and held nearly 55% of the total big data market in 2012. This region will continue to dominate the big data market in future but Asia Pacific region will prove to be the fastest growing market and will grow at a CAGR of 42.6% from 2012 to 2018. The shortage of talented personnel to analyze the big data will limit the growth of this market in North America.

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/295

The key drivers, restraints and opportunities are a part of this study along with the impact analysis of the drivers and restraints, which would serve as a strategic tool for players of the market to take corporate decisions. Porter’s five forces analysis covered will further help the reader to understand the intensity of competition among the different players in the market. The market share analysis of the players of this market will give a holistic picture of the intensity of competition prevalent in the market. In addition to this; the research also includes an overview of the big data market by product requirements consisting of existing Database Management Systems (DBMS), Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS), Structured Query Language (SQL) and Hadoop. The comparison between SQL databases and Hadoop would provide a better idea about the benefits of Hadoop over SQL.

We have used secondary research for deriving our market numbers for each segment of the research report and further validated our analysis with C-level executives of major companies operating in the big data market as well as the users of big data tools through means of primary research to finally come up with our results..

Check Discount @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/295

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/