An automotive powertrain includes all the major components that generate power and transmits it to the road or the surface. The components included in the powertrain are the engine, transmission, drive shafts, differentials, and the driving wheels. In hybrid vehicles, the battery, electric motor, and the control algorithm also constitute a part of the powertrain. Continuous pressure to innovate and increasingly short development cycles are some of the big challenges in the development of modern automotive powertrains.

Technavios analysts forecast the global automotive powertrain testing market to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive powertrain testing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AVL

HORIBA MIRA

Ricardo

thyssenkrupp system Engineering

Internek Group

FEV

Other prominent vendors

A&D Company

AKKA Technologies

Applus+ IDIADA

ATESTEO

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

Cosworth

IABG

IAV

Mustang Advanced Engineering (MAE)

REDVIKING

Market driver

Cold and hot engine tests are done to analyze complete engine performance

Market challenge

High set up cost of testing facilities and high price of powertrain testing machines

Market trend

Automatic transmission vehicles to drive the market for transmission testing

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

