New York, New York ( Webnewswire ) January 21, 2018 – Over the centuries, Russian artists and artisans have created a wide variety of singularly beautiful paintings, sculptures, and other decorative items. By offering a great collection of Russian antiques, Global Arts & Antiques has earned a reputation for offering the highest quality antiques and personalized service to private individuals, elite decorators, and prestigious institutions all over the world.

Housed in New York, Global Arts & Antiques is the premier destination for decorative arts and Russian antique collection. The spokesperson stated, “We are art and antique dealers known worldwide for our collection of Russian silver antiques New York. With a dedicated team of specialists in New York, we are always available to meet with collectors or to discuss buying and selling Russian works of art, whether privately or at auction.”

He also continued, “Whether you’re a seasoned collector and traveler or just starting out, we’re excited and honored to take on a beautiful journey into history, culture and craftsmanship of Russian Antiques. Our clients share our passion for rare and exceptional goods and, as such, we take great pride in ensuring that they are fully satisfied with every purchase.”

Backed up with 26 years of experience, Global Arts & Antiques has been synonymous with expertise in Russian arts and antiques-as well as transparency, compassion, and discretion when appraising and buying items. Their inventory contains authentic, antique 19th century items including works by Faberge and Feodor Ruckert. All of their Russian silver antique collections in New York can be viewed personally by appointment only.

The spokesperson also added, “Our wide ranging antique collection includes popular Russian enamel pictorials and other Russian antiques for sale and they certainly are one of a kind. All our beautiful, authentic pieces date back centuries, so add them to your antique collection before they sell out.”

He concluded by stating, “We are one of the most reputable and reliable antique dealers and collectors in fine Russian works of art. Our products come with a lifetime guarantee of authenticity. For more information please call 212-682-2048 or email us at: Info@RussianSilverAntiques.com”

About Global Arts & Antiques,

Global Arts & Antiques are one of the most reputable and reliable antique dealers and collectors in fine Russian works of art. Their inventory contains authentic, antique 19th century items including works by Faberge and Feodor Ruckert. For more details, visit https://russiansilverantiques.com

Contact Details

Name: Albert Rab

Address: 122 East 42 Street, Ste 2405, New York, NY, USA, 10168

Phone Number: 212 682 2048

###