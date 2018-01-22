​This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Fuel Cell at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Fuel Cell Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Fuel Cell during the forecast period.

Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Fuel Cell Market. The report predicts the market size of Fuel Cell is expected to reach XX billion by 2021.

The global Fuel Cell market is projected to surpass USD 6.60 billion by the end of 2021, growing at a CAGR between 14.5% and 15.0% from 2016 to 2021. Fuel cells are electro-chemical devices that transform the chemical energy into heat and electricity by the oxidation of fuel (hydrogen, natural gas and methanol) contained in the fuel cell. The fuel cells usually comprise electrodes and electrolytes between which the oxidation reaction takes place. Electrolytes used in fuel cells are materials that contain many ions (atoms or molecules that have a net electrical charge), making it easy for an electric current to flow through them. Basic fuel cell components include electrodes, membranes, catalysts, polymers, and ceramics. These components are procured from the suppliers along with the components such as valves subsystem, membrane electrode assembly (MEA), which are then forwarded to the system integrators. Catalysts (platinum, nickel, and conductive ceramics) are used to speed up the reaction at the electrodes

Get a Sample Report@

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/722

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global Fuel Cell market by type, application, and region. The types include Polymer/Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell, Direct Methanol Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, and Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell, among others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into portable, transportation, and stationary applications.

Companies Profiled:

AFC Energy

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Bloom Energy

Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Doosan Corporation

Fuelcell Energy

Hydrogenics Corporation

Kyocera

Panasonic Corporation

Plug Power Inc.

Toshiba Corporation.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/722

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Fuel Cell Market Overview Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million) 2015 – 2021 Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million) 2015 – 2021 Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2015 – 2021 Company Profiles

Click to View Complete Report@

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy_mining_infra/global_fuel_cell_market