Edward is an adorable sapling living in a great big forest who is afraid of the dark….until he meets Calypso B. Lightning and learns a valuable lesson about the reality that there is nothing in the dark that isn’t there when the lights are on.

This illustrated 17-page book has been years in the making, with months and months painstakingly choosing each and every word so that it was all, as a certain little girl in a red hood might say, “Just right”.

We’re partnering with the amazing artistry of The Super Ugly himself, who has the awesome and adorable art style. Please stop by our Kickstarter at http://kck.st/2DzIjRo and make a pledge, share, tweet, etc!