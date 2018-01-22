Ductless technology, like the ones offered by Superior Heating & Cooling is one of the most popular heating and cooling systems in the HVAC industry. Even if central air conditioning and heating systems still dominate the market, ductless technology has had double-digit sales increases in the U.S over the last five years.

[Bridgeton, 1/22/2018] – Ductless technology continues to be one of the fastest-growing market segments in the HVAC industry. According to a report by Research and Markets, the global ductless HVAC market is estimated to reach $78.62 billion by 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.18% from 2016 to 2021. Superior Heating & Cooling offers understands that the increasing demand from the residential sector is the main driver for the market segment.

The Ductless Technology Market

Tai McKinney, a Ductless Portfolio Leader at an HVAC company, stated that there is no market in North America today that is not using ductless technology in some way. He also said that ductless technology comprises about 10% market share of the HVAC industry, with figures varying for every state.

Ductless HVAC products are being applied to newly constructed apartments, and condominiums around the U.S. Traditionally states that experience frigid temperatures or have hot desert regions use conventional central air conditioning systems. Today, these states are seeing additional opportunities for ductless HVAC products.

Contractors are now taking advantage of the consumer’s interest in ductless systems as part of their daily product offerings. One emerging trend that affects the residential ductless market is consumer awareness for mini -split air conditioning systems.

Install a Mini-Split Air Conditioning System

Superior Heating & Cooling offers mini-split air conditioning systems that can help homeowners reduce spending on their energy bill. Split systems allow homeowners to create zone cooling and heating which provides homeowners with the option to heat and cool specific areas in their home based on their preference.

Many factors that lead to poor air quality such as dust and allergen build-up are removed in a mini-split system. By using a mini-split system, homeowners can improve their indoor air quality.

About Superior Heating & Cooling

Established in 1972, Superior Heating & Cooling is a family operated business that operates in a fast service department. The company services all models of air conditioning systems, heat pumps and other HVAC equipment. Superior Heating & Cooling has factory trained and qualified staff that installs Coleman, Bryant and American Standard HVAC equipment in St. Louis and St. Charles area.

For any inquiries, call (314) 209 7500 or visit http://superiorhvacstl.com.