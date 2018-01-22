Famous ghazal singer and IAS Dr. Hari Om had released his fourth album Rang ka Dariya on 21 January at Novotel Hotel Gomti Nagar Lucknow. The album consists of total 6 ghazals in which 5 ghazals are written by Dr. Hari Om and one ghazal by bureaucrat Anees Ansari. “Ro chuke jinke liye rona tha, khatm ashkon ko kabhi hona tha” is one of the ghazal from album Rang ka Dariya which will be release tomorrow. He is a huge fan of Mehdi Hassan, K. J. Yesudas and Ilaiyaraaja. He loves the songs of Sadma ‘Ae zindagi gale laga le’ and ‘Surmayi akhiyon me’.

He is a man with golden soul and is polite in nature. His harmonious voice has bewitched all its listeners. He is widely known as a ghazal singer in Lucknow. He came in news when he released his song Socha Na Tha Zindgi and music albums include Intisaab and Roshani Ke Pankh etc. Even in the busy office schedules, the officer makes it a point to do his ‘riyaz’ for at least two hours every day. The rest of the free time is spent in writing and compositions, he added. He is a graduate from the University of Allahabad and post-graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru University. He was attracted to the world of songs from his childhood.

Man with wings of fire is a known ghazal writer in Lucknow but loved all around. He is a famous writer of books named Amreeka Meri JAAN & Khwabon ki Hansi, a Ghazal composer and a famous singer. In 2015 his album Roshni ke Pankh which had ghazals Sikandar hu magar haara hua hu and Muskurati hui subah ho tum was released. This video album was shoot at Anees Ansari’s residence. Special guests of the programme were Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, Principal Secretaries Chanchal Tiwari, Rajnish Dube, Jitendra Kumar, Anita Singh, Arvind Kumar, former AIG Vijay Bahadur Singh, Anil Kumar Gupta, Rajendra Bhaunwal, Dr Anis Ansari (Rtd. IAS), Fashion designer Asma Hussain, Eminent singer Sunita Jhingaran, Kathak Dancer Surabhi Singh, Sunita (Editor HT), Smritiraj from Folktales including Sameer Sheikh, CMD of Dreamz Group and Mukesh Bahadur singh.