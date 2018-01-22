This report analyzes and forecasts the market for x ray imaging at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global X-Ray Imaging Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for x ray imaging during the forecast period. The report predicts the market size of X Ray Imaging is expected to reach XX billion by 2021.

The global X Ray Imaging market is projected to reach USD 11.92 billion by the end of 2021, growing with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2021. X-rays are fragments of natural electromagnetic spectrum. Medical x-rays are used to generate images of tissues and structure inside the body. It is produced artificially by decelerating high-velocity electrons, with the help of X-ray tube. The x-rays when passed through the body are made to strike through a photographic film, which results in formation of the image of the area. The areas of the film exposed by x-ray are dark, whereas the unexposed areas are transparent. Now-a-days an X-ray image can also be stored in a digital form on a computer. The factors, such as stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of x-ray imaging devices and increasing risk of cancer, due to exposure to radiation are inhibiting the growth of the global market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global X- Ray Imaging market by portability, technology, end user, application, and region. The market by portability includes stationary X-Ray Imaging and portable X-Ray Imaging. Similarly, the technologies include analog X-Ray Imaging and digital X-Ray Imaging, whereas the end users include diagnostic centers and hospitals. The application covered in the report include orthopaedic X-Ray Imaging, chest X-Ray Imaging, dental X-Ray Imaging, and mammography X-Ray Imaging.

Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Samsung

Hologic, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Canon, Inc.

