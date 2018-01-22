The cost of plumbing services are always on the rise and homeowners will look to save a few dollars where they can. Cost of plumbing services and wanting to show their gratitude for choosing them is why Classic Plumbing is excited to announce that they offer $10.00 off coupon for services. Homeowners that are looking for a trusted plumbing professional can take advantage of this fantastic discount for their first service. The ten dollar coupon also applies to senior citizens and veterans on any of their service calls. The discount cannot be used in combination with any other offers and coupon must be present at time of service.

Continuing to achieve the highest level of customer service is Classic Plumbings goal. Every member of the team has been certified and does continuing education to meet the highest standards set for the Texas plumbing industry. The company is also licensed and insured for homeowners protection.

Classic Plumbing has been in business for 32 years and is the top choice in the community for almost every plumbing need. Classic Plumbing handles the vast majority of plumbing issues at a fair price. Some of the service they offer include:

– Toilet repair and installation

– Sewer video inspections

– Slab leak detection

– Sewer cleaning

– Tankless water heaters

– Shower repair and installation

– Water heater installation or repair

– Disposal installation

– Drain cleaning

They have the experience and knowledge to handle any plumbing job no matter degree of difficulty. Classic Plumbing LLC offers emergency service available 24 hours a day seven days a week service to ensure customers are never left wondering when their plumbing is going to work correctly. Every job they perform is up to code, so customers never have to worry that a job is done subpar.

Classic Plumbings goal is to provide long lasting work that is done right the first time. Now is a great time to take advantage of services offered with experienced plumbers and a perk of $10.00 off. Customers can connect with Classic Plumbing on their website and also on their Facebook page . They serve Plano, Tx and surrounding areas including Garland, Lucas, Addison, Allen, McKinney, Wylie, and Murphy.

For more information on Classic Plumbing visit their website at https://www.classicplumbing.net/

If you need to schedule an appointment or are in need of service, they are available by phone at 972 423-2552.

CONTACT:

Company: Classic Plumbing LLC

Phone: 972 423-2552

Address: 1301 10th St, Plano, TX 75074

Website: https://www.classicplumbing.net/