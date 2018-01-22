The report on Cardiovascular Device Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Cardiovascular Device Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Cardiovascular Device Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Cardiovascular Device Market.
The report on Global Cardiovascular Device Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the Global Cardiovascular Device market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.
Market Insights:
The report identified that Global Cardiovascular Device is driven by factors such as growing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, technology advancement, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. While the restraining factors include High Cost of Cardiovascular Devices and lack of insurance coverage. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as research and development are being conducted by government organizations and institutions, rapid growth in emerging countries.
Segments Covered
The report on Global Cardiovascular Device Market covers the segments based product type, and region. The product type of Cardiovascular Device include Diagnostic and monitoring devices, and Surgical devices.
Company profiles
Braun Melsungen AG
St. Jude Medical
Abbott
Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation
Cook Medical, Inc
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Medtronic
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Key topics covered:
- Preface
- Executive summary
- Global Cardiovascular Device Market Overview
- IGR- Snapshots
- Global Cardiovascular Device Market analysis, by Product type (USD million) 2017 – 2023
- Global Cardiovascular Device Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023
- Company profiles
