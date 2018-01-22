The book is available as an ebook and a paperback.

Horseshoe Bay, TX, USA — The book “The Three Souls” has been released as a paperback book to the world market. The book is about Johnny Chambers who is falsely convicted of a crime in Dallas, Texas in 1960. He is sentenced to five years in the Huntsville, Texas prison.

While in prison he meets two other inmates who he feels are reincarnated images of Vincent Van Gogh and Amadeus Mozart. Both have had near death experiences and both showed new abilities as artists.

Johnny is beat into a coma by the local gang, The Buddies. He wakes up to find out he is showing new talents as a writer. He decides he is reincarnated as Ernest Hemingway and decides it is time to escape the prison. Thus, the three souls are born. The book is fast paced exciting as the three race against time to get away from the warden of the prison.

The book is available as an ebook and a paperback. You can buy a copy at:

Amazon.com: http://www.amazon.com/Three-Souls-Bill-Thomas-ebook/dp/B009RUWK52

Barnes and Noble.com: http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-three-souls-bill-thomas/1113017925

Apple Itunes: http://itunes.apple.com/au/book/the-three-souls/id563668379

Target: http://www.target.com/p/three-souls-paperback-bill-thomas/-/A-52815759