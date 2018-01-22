Desecrated virgin forests located in South America are benefiting massively from the Reforestation Movement lead by AloeTerra, Inc.

Through International NGO’s and with help of locals eager to contribute, the efforts, so far, planted 12 000 trees that will grow to full maturity in 4 to 6 years. All funds needed to sustain the program, including local labor, seeds, etc, were part of the donations made by AloeTerra’s “Plant A Tree with Alpha GPC” Campaign.

Giving other companies an example of how combining indispensable supplements for most of us with humanitarian purpose, can lead to a better world.

This kind of company culture attracted a lot of customers, experts and even doctors. Like dr. Marinescu who stated “ A lot of companies have good choline supplements that I can recommend to my patients, but to find a company that besides a good quality product, who is teaching customers about how to improve their health and well-being all through free shared content.

Also being engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility with “Plant A Tree with Alpha GPC” Campaign and Amazon Smile Water Charity. This is the kind of company I want to help and work with!”

For those of you who do not know Alpha GPC, it is a choline based nootropic, a vital ingredient for normal brain development, and it is the most bioavailable form of choline.

It is present in every cell of human organism that stimulates the neurotransmitters of the brain.It prevents brain aging and increases mental performance, and on top of the benefits, neuroplasticity and the recovery ability of cells.

Scientific studies shown that 90% of US citizens do not have the daily requested dose of choline.

It is society’s best interest to promote a market culture that is environmental-friendly and not based on wild consumerism.

About the movement and the product that sustains it: http://aloeterranourishments.us/go/plant-a-tree/

