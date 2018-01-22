Global Automotive E-tailing Market Information Report by Vendor Type (OEM Vendor, Third Party Vendor), by Components (Electrical & Electronics, Chassis, Powertrain), by Vehicles (Commercial Vehicles, Non Commercial Vehicles) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

E-tailing is defined as the buying and selling of goods through electronic media (Internet).It includes only Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment where the business sells goods to the consumers through online platforms. E-tailing for automotive is growing due to increasing demand for automobile components as the automobile sales in increasing. Convenience in online shopping, availability of broad range of products and increasing investments in e-commerce platforms are the major driving factors for the growth of Automotive E-tailing market. However, there are certain factors such as fraud and security concerns that are restraining the growth of Automotive E-tailing market.

Global Automotive E-tailing market is expected to register a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period, to reach USD 55.22 Billion by 2022.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1915

Regional Analysis of Automotive E-tailing Market

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for Automotive E-tailing and is expected to be leading the market by the end of the forecasted period due to increasing internet penetration and adoption of new technologies such as smartphones in this region. Developing countries such as China, Japan and India are the key markets for high vehicle population in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

The leading players in the Automotive E-tailing market are Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (U.S), Delticom AG (Germany), eBay Inc. (U.S), Rock Auto LLC. (U.S), Genuine Parts Company (U.S), CARiD.com (U.S), O’Reilly Auto Parts (U.S), AutoZone, Inc. (U.S), JEGS High Performance (U.S), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S) and others.

The report for Global Automotive E-tailing market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-e-tailing-market-1915