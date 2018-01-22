SURAT , INDIA – 22 , January 2018 : Using this start of completely new year , Greencom Ebizz Infotech , a notable mobile application progression organization currently introduced an app ‘Auto Add Shot on for MI’ to create mobile pictures along with its branding significantly better than previously.

Shot On for MI are actually developed for android people , who plan to exhibit their photography by including the shoton together with shot by watermark mark to the pictures at the extremely instantaneous whenever snap is caught from inbuilt phone camera .

Substitutes to render Selection from variety of Brand name Logos , customised Shot on signature and also text ,extensive group of Font Formats will make it simple to brand products and services efficiently .

Outstanding functions:

– Using of in-built phone camera to include watermark

– Freely available

– Only accessible App that permits you to insert custom Shot On logo in addition to Shot by signature

– Adjustable position for watermark

– Quick and simple to use

– Large set of font formats

“If you don’t present components to individuals for whom goods and services has been created , there will be certainly no benefits that your own user will likely be happy with that product” – said Suresh Kalathiya – Chairman and Founder of Ebizz Infotech.

To conclude , there is no need to have second option or opinion for adding Shot on tags to photographs for MI . This is just a start as more apps are already in queue which includes shot on Samsung , Sony , Lenovo and much more .