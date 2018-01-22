The report on Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market..

The report on global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The recent report on global autoimmune disease diagnostics market identified that North America dominated the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market worldwide.

The report segments the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market on the basis of Type.

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Type

Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

SQI Diagnostics, Inc.

EUROIMMUN AG

AESKU.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG

Inova Diagnostics

Crescendo Bioscience, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

