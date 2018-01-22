As outdoor weddings gain popularity, so do party tents and canopies. Après Event Décor & Tent Rental helps clients find the ideal tent for their event.

[Minnetonka, 1/22/2018] – Outdoor wedding themes have recently gained popularity, turning the spotlight towards tents and canopies. Après Event Décor & Tent Rental, a party and tent rental service in Minnesota, helps clients set up the ideal outdoor wedding venue with their selection of rental tents.

Spotlight on Outdoor Weddings

The previous years have seen quite a number of couples exchanging “I Dos” on breezy shores, or waltzing their first dance under the stars, in the backyard of their family home.

Party tents and canopies are as popular as outdoor weddings now. Tents are a good backup plan should the weather suddenly transform from sunny to rainy. Moreover, some couples find chic tents adorned with romantic lights and garlands the ideal shelter for wedding guests.

In an article for The Knot, Ken Nigh, a marketing manager at a rental company, said customers seek structures that are safe, quick, and easy to install. The fact that tents are available in various styles and sizes also add to their charm. As some styles do not have potentially obstructive interior poles, they offer convenience when setting up tables or sight lines.

The Perfect Tent for Events

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental offers a selection of high-quality tents for rent that are perfect for weddings, as well as other events or celebrations. Their tents are available in various shapes and sizes, from canopy-style tents to translucent, peek-a-boo-style ones, and more. Clients may go for smaller tents for intimate gatherings, as well as request add-ons such as doors, carpeting, and heating or cooling for bigger events.

The company makes it easy for clients to set up a successful event by pooling everything they may need in one place. They also offer a selection of linen, china, flatware, chairs, tables, dance floors, and more.

About Après Event Décor & Tent Rental

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental is a Minnesota-based event rental business that provides everything clients may need to set up a successful event. It has quality tents, tableware, and décor, on top of party essentials. For almost three decades, the company has been the preferred rental company of clients in Minnesota as well as other states, including Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The team’s commitment to delivering quality and on-time planning and execution services while maintaining their friendly spirit.

