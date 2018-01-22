Mumbai office market recorded a decline of 12% YoY in leasing volume with about 4.9 million sq ft (0.4 million sq m) of gross absorption in 2017. Andheri, Navi Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) remained the most active micromarkets in terms of leasing volume with 25%, 20% and 16% share, respectively. While affordable rents derived the demand for Navi Mumbai and Andheri, BKC remained in trend among occupiers looking for premium Grade A offices. We expect, the bulk of the demand to stay concentrated in western suburbs and peripheral locations such as Andheri and Navi Mumbai over the next 3 years. However, BKC will remain the most sought-after office destination among occupiers looking for premium office space.

“Flexible office space providers gained momentum and contributed 12% of total leasing volume in 2017. The demand for flexible workspaces will remain high in coming years, keeping in view the restricted supply in key markets in Mumbai”, says Ravi Ahuja, Senior Executive Director, Mumbai and Developer Services, Colliers International India.

The long-awaited Mumbai Draft Development Plan (DP) 2014-2034 has been cleared by BMC in August 2017, and state government’s clearance is likely to be given in 2018. As per Colliers Research, the upcoming DP would not only decide the spatial framework of the city but also enhance plot potential with updated Floor Space Index (FSI) and Transfer of Development Rights’ (TDR) norms in the island city. Further, to address the infrastructure issues, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has allocated almost 84% of the total state budget of INR 68 billion (USD 1 billion) for 2017-18 in infrastructure projects. These initiatives should benefit the Mumbai commercial market in the next 3-5 years.